3,109 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

FULT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

