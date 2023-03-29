3,918 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

