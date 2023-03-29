3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

3i Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($19.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($20.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,588.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,365.37. The stock has a market cap of £15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other 3i Group news, insider David Hutchison bought 14,075 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($20.08) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($282,572.18). In other news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,737.60 ($61,110.21). Also, insider David Hutchison acquired 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($20.08) per share, for a total transaction of £229,985.50 ($282,572.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,254 shares of company stock worth $27,987,050. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

