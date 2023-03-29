3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.88) to GBX 2,275 ($27.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($19.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($20.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,588.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,365.37. The stock has a market cap of £15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
