647 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

