7,540 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

CLDX opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.