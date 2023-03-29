924 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.