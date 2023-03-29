AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

About AAC Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.