AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.09.
About AAC Technologies
