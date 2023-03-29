Abeille Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abeille Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

