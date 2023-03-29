Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$14.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.74. The company has a market cap of C$272.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

