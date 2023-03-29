Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) versus Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Critical Review

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endologix and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Acutus Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.54%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Endologix.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.29 -$39.62 million ($1.57) -0.47

This table compares Endologix and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Endologix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix N/A N/A N/A Acutus Medical -242.11% -45.94% -24.27%

Summary

Acutus Medical beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

