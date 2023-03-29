AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $70,546,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 19,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 977,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 958,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AER opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

