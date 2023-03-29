Affiance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,599 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Genpact by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of G stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Genpact Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
