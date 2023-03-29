Affiance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 619 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
