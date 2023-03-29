Affiance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 619 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.51.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.