Affiance Financial LLC Invests $60,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.