Affiance Financial LLC Invests $61,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

