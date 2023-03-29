Affiance Financial LLC Invests $61,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

