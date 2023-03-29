Affiance Financial LLC Invests $63,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.