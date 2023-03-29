Affiance Financial LLC Invests $78,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 183.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.