Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 142 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

