Affiance Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PTON opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

