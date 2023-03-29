Affiance Financial LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V stock opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $414.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

