Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.67 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.