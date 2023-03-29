Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

