Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $40.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.