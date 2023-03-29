Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $40.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

