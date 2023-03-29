Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ALSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading

