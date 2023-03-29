Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.