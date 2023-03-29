Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
