Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

