Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Critical Analysis

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and Pine Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 0 4 0 2.60 Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Pine Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -7.59% 1.21% 0.60% Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Pine Technology Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $572.22 million 9.73 -$43.43 million ($0.58) -119.90 Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Pine Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Risk and Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.