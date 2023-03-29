Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87 and a beta of 0.69. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
