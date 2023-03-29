Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87 and a beta of 0.69. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 657,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 382,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 275,787 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 437,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

