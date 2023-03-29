American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

