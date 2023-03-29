American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

