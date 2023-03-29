AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 1.1 %

AXR stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $71.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

