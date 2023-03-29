Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVROBIO, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AVROBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AVROBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.05 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

