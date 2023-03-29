Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.12

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,343.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.06 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

