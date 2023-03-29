Analysts Set Expectations for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

BTSDF opened at $1.36 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

