Analysts Set Expectations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $393.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,733,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,292,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

