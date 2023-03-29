Analysts Set Expectations for Wi-Lan Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter.

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Wi-Lan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

