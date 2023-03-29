Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $60.40

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.