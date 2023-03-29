Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $272.69

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.