Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $37.59

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.32.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
KB Home Stock Performance
NYSE:KBH opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
