Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT at $32.84

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.