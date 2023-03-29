Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $139.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $126.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

