Analysts Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Target Price at $12.78

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.30 ($13.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.