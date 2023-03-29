Analyzing China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and China Life Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $192.35 million 0.26 $4.28 million $0.12 20.83 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

5.5% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 1.63% 5.32% 1.66% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Atlantic American pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic American and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Atlantic American

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.