Analyzing Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & The Competition

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 397 2308 3290 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.31% -18.15% 1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -5.24 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.46 billion $203.55 million 9.67

Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. peers beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

