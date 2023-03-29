Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

