Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

