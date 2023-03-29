Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stake Cut by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

