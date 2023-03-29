APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $49.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of APA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in APA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $5,738,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

