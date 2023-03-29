APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $38.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APA. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

